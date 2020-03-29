Taco Bell giving away free tacos to say “thank you” during coronavirus pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Taco Bell announced it will give everyone in America who comes to one of its stores a free taco on Tuesday as a way to thank the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a small way for us to say thank you for the ways you’re showing up for your communities and our chance to give you a little TLC during this time,” CEO Mark King said in a letter to customers.
The offer is for a Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco and is only available through the drive-thru. It is available while supplies last.
The taco chain has announced its charitable foundation will donate $1 million to No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end American childhood hunger.
It will turn its taco trucks into mobile commissaries to bring food to community heroes and the chain has also expanded its free delivery offer through Grubhub for all orders $12 and up.
