ADPH lab employee tests positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health says one of its own employees has tested positive for the COVID-19 respiratory illness.
ADPH confirmed the employee works at the Bureau of Clinical Laboratories in Montgomery where testing on the virus is done. However, the employee was not working on COVID-19 testing, nor did they have public interactions on the job, the department said.
The infected employee, as well as other staff members who were working in close contact, are now home in self isolation.
ADPH said the entire building is being cleaned and disinfected according to CDC regulations.
The state health department said it has taken proactive steps to limit the risk of the illness being spread in the workplace. Those include encouraging sick employees to stay home, increasing the frequency of cleanings, canceling meetings and travel, and encouraging social distancing.
As of Monday afternoon, ADPH had confirmed at least 920 positive cases statewide and at least six deaths.
