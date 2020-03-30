‘Armed and dangerous’ Greenville murder suspect surrenders

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Greenville Police Department says an “armed and dangerous” man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting turned himself in Monday morning.
Police Chief Justin Lovvorn said the suspect is 22-year-old Antuwan Thompson.
Lovvorn said Thompson was wanted for murder in relation to a shooting at a gas station on Willow Lane. Two other suspects in the shooting, Joshua Searight, 22, and Rondivous Loveless, 25, have already been charged with murder.
Lovvorn said the victim, Deandre Powell, 27, died while receiving treatment at Regional Medical Center of Alabama.
The reason for the shooting was not clear, but Lovvorn says both sides told police there had been a disagreement between them for some time.
