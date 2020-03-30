‘Armed and dangerous’ man sought in Greenville murder

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Greenville police are searching for an armed and dangerous man they say is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting.
According to Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn, officers are looking for 22-year-old Antuwan Thompson. He is described as being 6’4” and weighing 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with white writing on it.
Lovvorn says Thompson is being sought for murder in relation to a shooting that took place at a gas station on Willow Lane. Two other suspects in the shooting have been arrested and charged: Joshua Searight, 22, and Rondivous Loveless, 25 are each charged with murder.
Lovvorn says the victim, Deandre Powell, 27, died while receiving treatment at Regional Medical Center of Alabama.
The reason for the shooting is not clear but Lovvorn says both sides told police there had been a disagreement between them for some time.
If anyone has information about the whereabouts of Thompson or information about the shooting, please call 334-382-9911.
