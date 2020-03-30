1 arrested for failing to comply with Montgomery curfew

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person has been arrested for violating the public health order and Montgomery’s curfew, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
MPD spokeswoman Capt. Regina Duckett said the arrest happened Sunday night near the 6400 block of Atlanta Highway. She said the man, who isn’t identified, appeared to be intoxicated and would not comply with officers. He was subsequently taken into custody.
Duckett also confirmed the police department spoke with several churches Sunday about complying with the order to limit the number of people gathered in groups. She said each complied and found alternate ways to conduct their worship services.
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed issued an order Friday to begin a curfew that will last “indefinitely” as a way of trying to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Photos from typically busy downtown showed it was essentially a ghost town Friday night.
Failure to comply with the curfew is punishable by a fine of up to $500 and or 180 days in jail.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced a new round of ordered closures for many “non-essential” businesses targeting four broad categories including entertainment venues, athletic facilities and activities, “close contact” service establishments, and non-essential retail stores.
