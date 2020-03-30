Selma mayor discusses indefinite quarantine

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday marks the first night that the city of Selma is under an indefinite quarantine between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. every day of the week.
It’s an effort Mayor Darrio Melton says is necessary to stay ahead of the continuing spread of COVID-19.
"We're not the first city who has put something in place," said Melton. "We're just falling in line with what the state government is doing and what other cities around us are doing as well. There are mixed emotions about whether or not we should be doing this and I can understand that, but we had to make a decision, and to sit back and not do anything is not a great sign of leadership and does not put the interest of Selma in front and we want to make sure we do that."
Melton said large groups were continuing to gather despite the state's restrictions.
"We've seen throughout the city where people are actually having parties, having family gatherings, who think this is something that should be taken lightly," said Melton. "That is very disheartening because many people, as you've heard yourself can carry the virus and not have symptoms, but they can be passing the virus on to other people and that is a great concern of mine as Mayor."
As of Sunday, March 29, there are only two confirmed cases in Dallas County. The Mayor says that is one too many.
"We are a very small city. When you look at the cities such as Birmingham who have 100 cases but there are over 200,00 people, the city of Selma is 20,000 and 2 cases is almost equivalent to what it is in Birmingham," said Melton.
So why a quarantine and not a curfew?
"We went this direction for a quarantine because the Selma City Council has refused to meet to address the coronavirus issue, and the law permits or allows, authorizes, me as Mayor to call a quarantine for the city.
By law, the power to enforce a curfew is in the hands of City Council. However, City Council President Corey Bowie says the decision is the Mayors.
"It’s usually spearheaded by the Mayor like in Tuscaloosa and Montgomery,” said Bowie. “It was spearheaded by the Mayor, not so much by the council.”
The Mayor said since the council has not met to lay out penalties for those who do not comply with the quarantine criminal charges, if given, will be made by the city judge.
As is in the city of Montgomery, the quarantine does not include public safety personnel, first responders, and all workers whose jobs are being deemed necessary to the safety and well-being of those in the community.
