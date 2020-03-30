Selma mayor discusses indefinite quarantine

"We're not the first city who has put something in place," said Melton. "We're just falling in line with what the state government is doing and what other cities around us are doing as well. There are mixed emotions about whether or not we should be doing this and I can understand that, but we had to make a decision, and to sit back and not do anything is not a great sign of leadership and does not put the interest of Selma in front and we want to make sure we do that."