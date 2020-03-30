7 confirmed dead from COVID-19; Trump approves Alabama disaster declaration

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Seven people have now been confirmed to have died from the coronavirus across the state, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s data map.
As of Monday morning, Alabama has over 830 confirmed cases. A total of 4,755 people have been tested in the state. The seven deaths are in Chambers, Jackson, Lauderdale, Madison, Mobile, Morgan, and Tallapoosa County.
Despite ADPH’s death count, Lee County Coroner Bill Harris says six people have died from COVID-19 at East Alabama Medical Center. Only one of the deaths has been counted by ADPH as state health officials continue the process of official state determination, EAMC said.
Montgomery County has 22 confirmed cases, Elmore County has 13 confirmed cases and Autauga County remains at six confirmed cases. The latest numbers for each county are available online from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
On Sunday, President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for Alabama. The approval will secure federal assistance to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts. The funding will be available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and some private nonprofit organizations.
RESOURCES FOR ASSISTANCE:
If you are looking for food, work, or other assistance during the pandemic, check out the resources available HERE.
State officials opened a toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.
