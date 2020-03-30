Dallas County to open drive-thru coronavirus testing center

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Dallas County Health Department announced it will open a drive-thru testing center for the coronavirus.
The testing center, which will be located at the Dallas County Health Department, will be open Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Tests will be administrated by appointment only and those wishing to be tested should contact the Dallas County Health Department. Those wanting to be tested will need to meet certain criteria in order to be tested.
All testing results will be confirmed by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
RESOURCES FOR ASSISTANCE:
If you are looking for food, work, or other assistance during the pandemic, check out the resources available HERE.
State officials opened a toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.