Fever stars will Player of the Year awards

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With the cancellation of the Mr. and Miss Basketball awards ceremony due to the coronavirus, the Alabama Sports Writers Association is releasing various awards every few days.
Fever Country is well represented on the Player of the Year awards list.
Charles Henderson’s Niaira Jones was selected as the Girl’s 5A winner. Jones averaged just under 20 points and 6.7 assists per game. She helped the Trojans win the 5A State Title this season and was named the tournament MVP for her efforts.
"I for sure wasn't expecting it, but it was good,” said Jones. “We were very excited to win the state championship. That's what we had been working for all season so to win that and to get this award was just a blessing."
Lee-Scott’s Chloe Johnson earned the AISA title. She tallied 14.1 points per game and added five boards.
As for the boys, there were few surprised about the 2A winner. Calhoun’s JD Davison took home the prize. The junior averaged 30.4 per game and had seven 40+ point games this season. The 2020 Gatorade Player of the Year and first-team All-State selection was also named the 2A State MVP after sinking the game-winning basket in the state championship.
Meanwhile, in the 3A ranks, Pike County’s Andreas Burney fulfilled his dream of being named player of the year. The big man was a double-double threat all season, averaging 26 points and 16.5 rebounds this season. In the 3A State Championship game against Lauderdale county, the senior dropped a more than impressive stat line: 21 points, 24 boards, and eight blocks.
"I was trying throughout my season, throughout my 9th grade, I was like 'I'm gonna win player of the year my senior year.' and so it really happened," said Burney.
Evangel Christian’s Tyree Curry wraps up our Fever Country winners. Curry helped his team to a AISA Class A State Championship, averaging 15 points and 4.5 assists this year for the Lions.
Both Davison and Curry were named first-team All-State and All-Metro Player of the Year.
The Mr. and Miss Basketball award winners will be announced on April 4.
