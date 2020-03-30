How to start a conversation about coronavirus with your kids

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The conversation about coronavirus is constant right now and is not going away anytime soon. We need to remember our children can’t help but hear it and may worry about themselves or their family or friends getting sick.
It can be hard to know what to say, and what not to say, to our kids, especially when we’re feeling a little anxious ourselves. Experts say we should not be afraid to discuss the coronavirus, and we need to start a conversation since most children have already heard about the virus or seen people wearing face masks and gloves.
If your kids are not asking questions out loud, they’re most likely asking questions in their heads, and research shows kids worry more when they’re kept in the dark.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has some general principles for talking to children about coronavirus here.
Parents and family members can play an important role in helping children make sense of what they hear in a way that is honest, accurate and minimizes anxiety or fear.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.