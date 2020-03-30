Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Mayor: step up COVID-19 restrictions. Governor: prays
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The mayor of a coastal Mississippi city has called on the governor to step up restrictions against the spread of the coronavirus. Moss Point Mayor Mario King is among thousands of people who feel Gov. Tate Reeves has done too little to blunt the spread of the pandemic. King told WLOX-TV on Sunday that Reeves needs to “shut down the state." The governor said Sunday on Facebook Live there is the possibility of issuing some local shelter in place orders next week. State figures released Sunday showed the number of COVID-19 diagnoses were up 95, to nearly 760. The number of deaths up one, to 14.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LIFE OUTSIDE LOCKDOWN
Living outside lockdown: Barbers, beauty shops still open
ELGIN, S.C. (AP) — While much of the United States is living on lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus, several Southern states are resisting. Governors in Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina have refused to issue stay-at-home orders even as leaders in the biggest city in each state passed ordinances closing everything but essential businesses like grocery stores. But even in those places, the rules cause confusion. In Charleston, South Carolina, dry cleaners and animal groomers are essential businesses while nail salons, barber shops and gyms are not. Small businesses considered nonessential say the governors are the only thing between them and financial ruin.
MISSING MAN-BODY FOUND
Missing man’s body found in Mississippi lake
TCHULA, Miss. (AP) — Authorities have pulled the body of a man reported missing from a Mississippi lake. Holmes County Deputy Coroner Ruby Redmond says 35-year-old Anthony Lee Taylor was found in Tchula Lake on Thursday. Taylor had been missing since March 18. Authorities say his death is being investigated as a homicide.
DISASTER AID
Reeves announces disaster aid for February severe weather
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi businesses and residents who were hurt by Pearl River flooding in February are now eligible to receive disaster assistance. Gov. Tate Reeves, in a news release Thursday, said the U.S. Small Business Administration approved his request to make low-interest loans available to those affected by flooding from Feb. 10 through Feb. 14. The declaration covers Attala, Claiborne, Copiah, Hinds, Holmes, Leake, Madison, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Warren and Yazoo counties. Applicants may apply online or call the SBA's help center.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI-SCHOOLS
Mississippi eases graduation and third-grade rules for virus
Mississippi's education leaders moved to ease the way for seniors to graduate and third graders to move on to fourth grade in the face of closed schools. The state Board of Education already voted last week to halt all state standardized tests and make schools keep their same A-to-F ratings as last year. High school students will earn graduation credits for incomplete courses, and seniors will be allowed to graduate if they meet other typical requirements. The board also agreed Thursday that third graders won’t have to pass a standardized test of reading skills and can advance to fourth grade if they meet other requirements.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LEGAL QUESTIONS
Fears for civil rights mount amid fight against coronavirus
CHICAGO (AP) — Growing numbers of Americans say state and federal governments are starting to trample civil rights in the name of public health during the coronavirus outbreak. Those already making that case include a church-goer in New Hampshire who filed a lawsuit arguing that prohibitions against large gatherings violate her religious rights. Most civil libertarians are concerned but aren't yet sounding alarm bells. Public health lawyer Larry Gostin says measures to date aren't draconian. But he says he fears leaders could resort to increasingly harsh methods that cross constitutional bounds if the crisis drags on.