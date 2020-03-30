Man arrested after shooting cousin on Lee Road 40

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A shooting between two cousins on Lee Road 40 has left one injured and one in custody.
Captain Jimmy Taylor with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Carlton Lilly that one man drove up to the Lee Rd. 40 property and he and his cousin, 31-year-old Roderick Tate, began exchanging gunfire.
Tate was taken via helicopter to a Columbus hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.
Capt. Taylor confirms that Lilly left the scene after the shooting and was arrested before deputies arrived at the crime scene.
Lilly is being held in the Lee County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.
Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
