Quiet Monday with a strong storm threat Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The break from the high heat continues for the next several days with highs likely staying at or below 80° thru the workweek. Some of us could see temperatures rise into the lower 80s today if enough sunshine is realized, but that would be about it until next weekend.
The main talking point of the forecast is Tuesday. That's when an area of low pressure will slide across Mississippi and Alabama during the morning and afternoon hours, bringing a very good shot at showers and some thunderstorms for everyone.
The main forecast challenge is determining where exactly the low will move. Will it slide along U.S. 80 and I-85? Will it be farther north? Farther south? The answer to those questions is not yet set in stone courtesy of some disagreement among our forecast models.
And the exact path that area of low pressure takes is key in determining who has the risk of thunderstorms and even severe weather. If you are south of the eventual track of the low, your temperatures will rise well into the 70s quickly by late Tuesday morning. Not only that, but other ingredients such as wind shear and instability will be at their highest south of the low.
The result will be a chance of strong to severe storms for those areas. If you remain just north of the low's track, your temperatures will stay much cooler down in the 60s with plain rain expected. Any storms that do develop could pose a damaging wind gust, hail and tornado threat.
Right now it looks like locations south of U.S. 80 will see a thunderstorm and associated severe risk, but the farther south you are, the higher your chances of that activity.
Otherwise it’s a quiet forecast with much cooler air on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Wednesday and lower to middle 70s on Thursday under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures do warm back into the upper and lower 80s by the upcoming weekend with a small chance at a few scattered showers or storms on Saturday.
