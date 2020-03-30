Victim in March 19 Montgomery shooting dies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 27-year-old Montgomery man has died from injuries he sustained in a March 19 shooting.
According to Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett, Xavier White was pronounced dead Sunday evening at Baptist Medical Center South, where he’d been receiving treatment since the shooting.
Duckett said at around 1:30 p.m. on March 19, officers and fire medics responded to the 2200 block of East South Blvd. in reference to someone shot. There, they found White, who had sustained a life-threatening wound.
MPD is investigating the case as a homicide. Duckett said the initial investigation indicates the shooting happened in the 2200 block of Woodley Square. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information in this case should call Crimestoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.
