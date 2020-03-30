WATCH: Italian twins strike a chord with Coldplay’s ‘Viva la Vida’ in a coronavirus world

Mirko and Valerio have racked up millions of views over the last couple of weeks after recording the song while in isolation during the pandemic. (Source: Mirko E Valerio Violinisti Little Band, Facebook)
By Ed Payne | March 30, 2020 at 1:28 PM CDT - Updated March 30 at 1:28 PM

(Gray News) – Twelve-year-old Italian twins are putting smiles on the faces of folks around the world with their rendition of Coldplay’s “Viva la Vida.”

Mirko and Valerio, who perform as “Little Band Violinists,” have racked up millions of views over the last couple of weeks after recording the song while in isolation during the pandemic.

“We thought we’d spend some time with you all, from north to south, for us music is our vent valve and we hope you can use it too,” the Facebook post for the video says.

“Coldplay’s ‘Viva la Vida’ seemed like a perfect song for this sunny Sunday and hope #everything will be fine.”

Abbiamo pensato di passare un po di tempo con voi tutti, da nord a sud, x noi la musica è la nostra valvola di sfogo, speriamo la possiate utilizzare anche voi, VIVA la VIDA dei Coldplay c'è sembrato un brano perfetto x questa domenica di sole e speranza #andràtuttobene 🎼🎼🎻🎻❤❤

Posted by Mirko E Valerio Violinisti Little Band on Sunday, March 15, 2020

The guys in Coldplay discovered the video and gave it a thumbs up on their Twitter account.

“Thanks, guys,” the tweet says. “Love c, g, w, j & p.”

The members of the band are Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Will Champion, Jonny Buckland and Phil Harvey.

