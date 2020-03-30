WATCH: 4-year-old Evelyn ‘Vadie’ Sides tells story of being missing for 2 days in Lee Co. woods

I do not have enough words to express the proper gratitude to all of our community that came out to help us find this little angel. Jay Jones, Jimmy Taylor, and the rest of the Lee County Sheriff's Department, Lee County, Alabama Emergency Management Agency, Auburn PD, Opelika PD, Air Force National Guard, Macon County Sheriff's Department.... the list goes on and on. Thank you all so much. We have been overwhelmed by the unending unbelievable support we've gotten from this community. Also, the people who kept me alive, force fed me water and chicken broth, searched the woods endlessly, and basically lived at Nanny's house until she was found.. Amanda D. Odom Yeager, Doug Yeager, Jennifer K Johnson, Jessie Smith, Melanie Payne, Kyle Payne, Willie Terrell Payne, Nick Reardon, Erin Lance Hunter, Pamela Lee Sides, Kenneth Busby, Carole Corsby, Wes Burt, and Samantha Burt Copelan, I will probably never be able to thank you all enough. To all of the volunteers who came out in the middle of a global pandemic to traipse around in the woods, sometimes into the early morning hours, God Bless you all. Anyone I've forgotten just know that you are loved and we are incredibly grateful. We have been on an emotional roller coaster the last few days, and today I'm finally starting to breathe normally again. Vadie is still recovering in the hospital, but she is doing very well. She asked me to record her telling her story. It is what I would call the short version for sure, but below is the video of Vadie telling me what happened to her. I'm sure she will have more details in the future.