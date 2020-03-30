World shares extend losses as toll from pandemic surges

But energy companies are suffering as the price of oil sinks. U.S. benchmark crude dropped 5.4% or $1.16 to $20.35 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It slid 4.8% to close at $21.51 a barrel on Friday. Goldman Sachs has forecast that it will fall well below $20 a barrel in the next two months because storage will be filled to the brim and wells will have to be shut in.