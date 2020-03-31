Alex City veterans home employee test positive for COVID-19

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) has reported one of its staff members has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to ADVA, an employee at the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander city tested positive for COVID-19. The employee was referred for testing after having a slightly elevated temperature prior to entering the home on Thursday.
ADVA says the employee has not been inside the facility since March 23. Anyone in contact with the employee has been notified and are being monitored.
“We are taking every precautionary step to protect the health and well-being of our veterans and employees. All of the Alabama state veterans homes are closely following the CDC guidelines for screening symptoms of COVID-19 and taking immediate action. Our meticulous HMR staff, our veterans, and supportive families are all in this together and we look forward to the successful completion of this fight for those who fought for us,” said ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis.
ADVA says all staff are screened before they begin their shift and residents are screened multiple times a day. In addition, no visitors are being permitted unless they are outside healthcare personnel or family of terminally ill patients in their final days.
“The fact that our screening procedures identified this particular staff member before entry into the facility is hopefully a testament to the effectiveness of our precautionary steps,” Davis added.
ADVA manages four homes across the state in Alexander City, Bay Minette, Huntsville, and Pell City.
