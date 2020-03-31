ALDOT employee in Jeffco has coronavirus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) confirmed an ALDOT employee in Jefferson County tested positive for COVID-19.
This is the first confirmed case within ALDOT. Due to federal health laws, ALDOT is not releasing the patient’s name or their specific work location.
The person who tested positive for COVID-19 is undergoing medical care. ALDOT has informed other employees who might have potential exposure to the person who tested positive.
