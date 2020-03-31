Tornado causes damage in Pike County

(WSFA) - The WSFA First Alert Weather Team is tracking severe weather across Central and South Alabama Tuesday. You can watch live HERE.
DAMAGE REPORTS
This list will be updated as more information becomes available.
If you have a storm damage photo, share it with us at wsfa.com/submit.
We’re getting reports of large trees down in Pike County. At least one home was hit by a tree near Pike County Road 1177, but everyone said to be “okay” from that house.
POWER OUTAGES
Alabama Power reports approximately 450 customers without power as of 11 a.m., down from 1,700.
- Wilcox County - 210
- Lowndes County - 200
Pioneer Electric is reporting widespread outages.
“Please be aware that we are working through each outage as safely and efficiently as possible. If you are in the Oakhill, McWilliams area which includes Hwy 21 through Nadawah & Newberry Road, please be patient as we work to repair severe damage due to high speed winds. As always please stay away from downed power lines. To report an outage please call 1-800-533-0323.”
