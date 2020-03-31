Keeping family healthy and active amid Coronavirus pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Social distancing and self-isolation probably has a lot of us a little more sedentary or at least struggling to find ways to stay active and healthy while still following the guidelines.
This is a time when we should probably put in a little more thought to staying healthy and keeping the whole family healthy. However, with everything closed, and everyone at home, keeping active and eating like we should is tough to maintain.
When it comes to our children, who are used to being active at school, many parents are struggling to find alternative ways to let them use their energy.
The Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans recommends 150 to 300 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity and two sessions per week of muscle strength training. Some may have a hard time hitting that goal with gyms closed. It turns out you don’t have to do that all at one time, just fit in two, five, 10 or 20 minutes, however, and wherever you can. Every active minute counts!
There’s also meal-time to think about, and how to feed the family while grocery stores are crowded and often sold out of many necessary items.
Today in Alabama is bringing in the experts to show ways we can keep the whole family active while staying within social distancing guidelines, and how to incorporate our kids in the meal planning process. And maybe help us come out on the other side of this coronavirus pandemic even healthier than before.
The CDC also offers tips to keep our children healthy while school is out, along with tips to protecting them from getting sick.
