Pandemic can’t stop celebration of 100th birthday

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Alzenia Phillips’ family was planning a big bash for her 100th birthday, but thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, they had to cancel the event. It was set for Saturday.
But Phillips didn’t live through a century to have her big day denied. In fact, her community made sure of it!
On Monday, her actual birthday, the Tuskegee resident who still lives at home was surprised with a celebration in the street and a mayoral proclamation!
Mayor Tony Haygood said neighbors threw the celebration, standing in the street and singing “Happy Birthday” to her. There were decorations, a sign, balloons, and even a DJ!
In troubling times, the mayor called it uplifting. "Given the circumstances we are in, it gave people a lighthearted moment,” he explained. “It got the whole community excited.”
While it was a gathering of sorts in a time when such things are cautioned against, neighbors made sure they spread out in order to follow social distancing recommendations that help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Ms. Phillips is the eighth of ten children. She was born in Tuskegee on March 30, 1920.
Here’s a copy of the mayor’s proclamation.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.