Pandemic won’t affect social security payments

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Those receiving Social Security or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments will continue to receive their benefits on time regardless of the ongoing pandemic.
The assurance came Tuesday from Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, who warned everyone to be very aware of scammers trying to trick them into sharing person information to maintain their benefits.
“Social Security will pay monthly benefits on time and these payments will not be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Commissioner Saul said. “I want our beneficiaries to be aware that scammers may try to trick you into thinking the pandemic is stopping or somehow changing your Social Security payments, but that is not true. Don’t be fooled.”
The Department of the Treasury will soon provide information about economic impact payments under the recently enacted law, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act. It will be the U.S. Treasury, not Social Security, that will make direct payments to eligible people.
While local Social Security offices continue to be closed to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic, online self-service options are still available. You can still find the phone number for your local office HERE.
The agency’s National 800 Number (1-800-772-1213) hours are now operational from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. but call volumes are heavy and callers are asked to have patience.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.