Safety tips for take-out, fast food or curbside

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you don’t have the time or energy to cook a meal at home, right now take out or delivery are your only options.
But is going through a drive through safe right now?
A lot of businesses are urging you to keep coming, using take out and curb side pickup.
Cherly Clay from the Madison County Health department tells us there is no evidence that you can get COVID-19 from eating food.
She says that’s because it’s a respiratory illness.
The risk would come from handling bags back and forth or interacting with other people at the restaurant.
Washing your hands thoroughly after handling bags and credit cards, before eating should take care of that.
But Clay tells us there’s a lot of confusion about the new rules.
She says indoor and outdoor seating are both banned, and technically, you're not even supposed to eat in your car in the parking lot.
Bottom line , Clay says she restaurants would be fully closed if using take out or curbside options wasn’t safe.
“The contact would be very brief and as long as proper protocols are followed, again I am not an infectious disease expert, but i would anticipate that to be of minimal concern,” Clay said.
Clay says the department has put a pause on regular checks for restaurants.
And that they will investigate if they receive a COVID-19 related complaint.
To report any possible violations, call the environmental health office at (256) 533-8726.
