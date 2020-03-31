Strong to severe thunderstorms thru early afternoon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An area of low pressure will bring rain and scattered thunderstorms to the entire region this morning into the early afternoon. Most of the activity will depart Alabama by 2 p.m. or so.
If you are south of roughly the U.S. 80 corridor, the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms capable of damaging wind gusts, hail and a few tornadoes is there. It's not an overwhelmingly high threat, but the risk of a few severe cells is there.
The absolute most likely window for severe weather will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for those areas south of U.S. 80.
After the rain ends, rapid clearing and very comfortable air will surge in from the northwest. This will set the stage for a gorgeous stretch of weather for the remainder of the workweek.
Highs will be in the upper 60s Wednesday and middle to upper 70s for the rest of the week with a good amount of sunshine and certainly no rain. Overnight lows will likely dip well down into the 40s for a few nights before moderating into the 50s by Friday night.
Temps return to the lower 80s this weekend with a slight chance of a few showers or storms on Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.