Suspect wanted for cashing forged checks in November
The pictured suspect is wanted in a fraud investigation involving forged checks. (Source: Crimestoppers)
By WSFA Staff | March 30, 2020 at 8:29 PM CDT - Updated March 30 at 8:29 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is searching for a suspect in a fraud investigation.

According to Central Alabama Crimestoppers, the suspect cashed a forged check at a financial institution in Montgomery on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26. The suspect is wanted for criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Surveillance photos show the suspect in the crime.

Anyone with information in this case should call police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

