Suspect wanted for cashing forged checks in November

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is searching for a suspect in a fraud investigation.
According to Central Alabama Crimestoppers, the suspect cashed a forged check at a financial institution in Montgomery on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26. The suspect is wanted for criminal possession of a forged instrument.
Surveillance photos show the suspect in the crime.
Anyone with information in this case should call police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
