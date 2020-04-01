Academy Sports ordered to close Dothan location, other stores will follow

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Academy Sports and Outdoors has closed its Dothan location, except for curbside service. That happened after police told store management remaining open violates state law.
Other retailers will also likely be shut down, as police investigate numerous complaints.
“We are going to enforce the law but, we’re also going to consult with the Alabama Department of Public Health (the agency that issued guidelines) before taking action,” Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish said.
ADPH last week ordered many retailers and other businesses to close in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. Some of those fall into gray areas.
Academy Sports and Outdoors argued they sell essential products and should be open.
The store did not receive a citation but could have faced fines up to $500.
In Huntsville, police have closed about 20 stores, including some big boxes, as reported by al.com.
Chief Parrish said he assigned two officers to investigate possible violations and work with ADPH to obtain clarification about what stores should close.
Local law enforcement has been told to enforce the emergency state guidelines.
