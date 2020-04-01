Alabama small businesses urged to apply for financial relief

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is urging small business owners to begin taking steps to prepare to apply for federal relief.
While waiting for federal relief, the governor suggests small business owners contact their local banker, accountant, financial advisor or credit union for information on the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
According to the Small Business Administration, the PPP will authorize forgivable loans to small businesses to pay their employees during the COVID-19 crisis.
Who can apply?
The SBA says all businesses with less than 500 employees including nonprofits, veterans organizations, tribal business concerns, sole proprietorships, self-employed individuals and independent contractors.
For more information about who can apply, click this link.
When can I apply?
- Starting Friday, small businesses and sole proprietorships can apply for and receive loans to cover their payroll and other certain expenses through existing SBA lenders.
- Starting April 10, independent contractors and self-employed individuals can apply for and receive loans to cover their payroll and other certain expenses through existing SBA lenders.
- Other regulated lenders will be available to make these loans as soon as they are approved and enrolled in the program.
Where can I apply?
Businesses can apply through an existing SBA lender or through any federally insured depository institution, federally insured credit union, and Farm Credit institution that is participating. You can visit this link for a list of SBA lenders.
What do I need to apply?
You will need to complete the Paycheck Protection Program loan application and submit the application with the required documentation to an approved lender that is available to process your application by June 30.
How much of my loan will be forgiven?
Businesses will owe money when the loan is due if the loan amount is used for anything other than payroll costs, mortgage interest, rent, and utility payments over the eight weeks after getting the loan.
For more specific information about PPP loans, visit SBA.gov.
Businesses can also visit the U.S. Treasury Department’s website for guidance. Click the section labeled “Assistance for Small Businesses” for details on the PPA program, lender information, borrower information and applications for borrowers.
“This coronavirus has disrupted life as we know it, including the critical economic role played by Alabama small businesses,” said Ivey. “Only a few short weeks ago, our economy was the strongest it had been in the past 100 years due to the hard work and entrepreneurship of Alabama Small Business Owners. We need our businesses up and running and back at full employment as soon as possible. I urge business owners to act today and be prepared to apply for assistance designed specifically to get them in front of the line when relief checks are written.”
Although the PPP will be open until June 30, businesses are encouraged to apply quickly because there is a funding cap and lenders will need time to process loans.
The Central Alabama Community Foundation and River Region United Way are also partnering together to help non-profits provide needs to the community during the coronavirus pandemic. Nonprofits can begin applying for the Community COVID-19 Relief Fund.
If you are looking for food, work, or other assistance during the pandemic, check out the resources available HERE.
