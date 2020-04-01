Alabama small businesses urged to apply for financial relief

“This coronavirus has disrupted life as we know it, including the critical economic role played by Alabama small businesses,” said Ivey. “Only a few short weeks ago, our economy was the strongest it had been in the past 100 years due to the hard work and entrepreneurship of Alabama Small Business Owners. We need our businesses up and running and back at full employment as soon as possible. I urge business owners to act today and be prepared to apply for assistance designed specifically to get them in front of the line when relief checks are written.”