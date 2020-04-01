An absolutely perfect stretch of days ahead

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a rough and stormy Tuesday morning, we are in for a treat for the remainder of the week. A very comfortable air mass has settled into Alabama from the north, and will hold strong through Saturday.
Daily high temperatures will range from the upper 60s today to the upper 70s by Friday and Saturday. It's certainly possible to see some lower 80s south of U.S. 80 by Friday courtesy of the sunshine expected.
To make things even better, there will simply be no noticeable humidity until Sunday at the earliest. And to go alongside that, there isn't a chance of rain or storms in the forecast until early next week!
Enjoy the comfortable and gorgeous weather, give the A/C a break and open the windows up!
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.