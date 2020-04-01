Coronavirus pandemic affecting college application process

“Stay calm. Everyone needs to just stay calm and realize that we’re all in the same boat together. We’re going to get through it and we’re going to come out on the other side,” she assured. “But I would also say take advantage of the time. These students still need to be reading. They need to learn independent critical thinking and reading skills, they need to learn study skills, they need to learn time management. And what better way to do that than to do it through your home, your computer, all of the things they’re going to be faced with when they go off and go to college, the independence they’re going to be giving versus a high school level classroom.”