Curfew being considered in Lee County due to COVID-19 outbreak

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It can be hard to spend large amounts of time away from family and friends, but doctors say that social distancing could keep you and others from getting sick.
“Social distancing is one of the most important things that people can do to prevent transmission of viruses like the one that causes COVID-19,” said Stopwatch Urgent Care Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kyle Adams.
It’s okay to step outside and get a breath of fresh air, but Adams says it’s extremely important to stay at least six feet away from others while doing so.
“The reason for that is because the virus is transmitted through respiratory droplets. So things that come out of people’s mouths and their noses when they cough or sneeze or even sometimes when they’re speaking," said Adams. "And usually a safe distance is considered somewhere around six feet or greater, because that’s about the distance that a cough or a sneeze tends to travel. And, you know, if you’re further away than that, you’re less likely to come in contact with with the bodily fluids of another person that may or may or may not be infectious to you.”
Right now, there’s a curfew in Montgomery but not in areas in Lee County despite the high number of COVID-19 cases. Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller says he and Auburn Mayor Ron Anders are prepared to step in if people don’t follow social distancing guidelines.
“We’re in agreement that whatever one community does, the other will do so that we can speak with one voice," said Fuller. "We’re trying to avoid limiting movement of people. I don’t want to do that. Ron doesn’t want to do it, but if people keep continue to violate the rules, then they’re not gonna give us much choice but elect to take stronger measures, so hopefully in the next few days, we’ll see more and more people do what they’re supposed to do and we won’t have to go to those things now.”
Mayor Fuller also urges churches to hold virtual services.
“We’re asking churches not to meet and not to gather in a group. Do it by internet, by television, there’s other ways to do it. I don’t like it either, because, you know, the Easter sunrise service, which has been in Opelika and Garden Hill Cemetery for as many years as I can remember, we had to cancel that this year because of the number of folks that would gather, so we ask folks to please, especially churches, please don’t gather in groups and let’s do what what the governor has ordered us to do, and we’ll get through this quicker if we do that.”
Gov. Kay Ivey has ordered all businesses that are considered “non-essential” in Alabama to be closed until 5 p.m. on April 17.
