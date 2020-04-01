Damage in Eufaula from an EF-2 tornado, NWS says

EUFAULA, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Weather Service is assessing damage from Tuesday’s storms.
The NWS found damage south of Eufaula that is consistent with an EF-2 tornado. The assessment is ongoing, but the winds were reportedly 130 mph.
Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs estimated around 15 homes were damaged. He said there was one minor injury.
The assessment is ongoing in Pike County, which also suffered damage during Tuesday’s storms.
The apparent tornado in Troy was captured on video near the Troy Municipal Airport, which is north of the city.
Damage reports indicated large trees down in Pike County with at least one falling on a home in the area of Pike County Road 1177. Everyone inside that home was said to be “okay."
