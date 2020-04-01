17 dead, nearly 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As of Wednesday morning, there are nearly 1,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the state of Alabama.
According to the data map from ADPH, over 7,200 people have been tested and 17 people have been confirmed to have died from COVID-19.
ADPH says there have been 24 deaths reported but not all have been confirmed to have been related to the virus.
Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 deaths by county according to ADPH:
- Chambers- 4
- Jackson- 1
- Jefferson- 1
- Lauderdale- 1
- Lee- 2
- Madison- 1
- Mobile- 2
- Montgomery- 1
- Shelby- 2
- Tallapoosa- 1
- Washington- 1
Montgomery County officials confirmed the first coronavirus-related death of a patient on Monday. Initially, officials were looking into the primary cause of death but it was later determined the person had died from the virus.
Lee County still has the most confirmed cases in our area at 75. Montgomery County has 31 confirmed cases, Elmore County remains at 13 confirmed cases and Autauga County has seven confirmed cases. The latest numbers for each county are available online from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
RESOURCES FOR ASSISTANCE:
If you are looking for food, work, or other assistance during the pandemic, check out the resources available HERE.
State officials opened a toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.
