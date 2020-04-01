Eufaula begins cleanup after EF-2 tornado

EUFAULA, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuesday morning’s tornado delivered a solid punch to the County Club of Alabama neighborhood in the Barbour County city of Eufaula.
“I said, ‘Dear Lord, please protect us from this weather,’ and He did,” said Rodney Battle, who thought for sure it would claim him, along with his wife of more than 40 years.
“I knew then it was real. We sat in there and I was praying to God to take care of us,” added Sharon Battle.
The storm packed a lot of power. There was a two-by-four shot through the kitchen ceiling as well as blade from window blinds impaled the dining room wall.
“About that time it hit and we heard glass breaking,” Rodney explained.
The Battles kept tabs on the weather on TV before eventually making a mad dash to the bathroom about 50 feet away.
“Right here, we were just huddled up,” Rodney said standing in the guest bathroom.
And yet the home across the street was left untouched.
In all 20 homes were hit by the EF-2 tornado, and five of them were destroyed.
All day Wednesday, volunteers performed herculean jobs near Olympia Drive in the subdivision.
There’s no doubt this could’ve been much worse. With so many people staying home because of the coronavirus, there was only one injury and that person was treated on the scene.
“Every one of them was occupied, every home," said Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs, "and some have elderly people in them.”
In the Country Club of Alabama neighborhood, homeowners are all holding each other a little tighter knowing what could’ve been.
Tibbs said he doubts the overall damage would qualify for federal assistance because there were no major injuries, no deaths, and everyone, as far as he knew, has insurance.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.