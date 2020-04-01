Gov. Kay Ivey: Census 2020 now more important than ever

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Gov. Kay Ivey said she wants everyone in Alabama to understand the importance of filling out the 2020 Census online, by phone or in the mail.
“It is an unprecedented time in Alabama; however, we must remain committed to Census participation,” said Gov. Ivey. “The COVID-19 pandemic shows the importance of state representation on a national level. If we lose a representative due to a low Census count, that would mean one less voice advocating for Alabama’s needs during critical times in the future.”
Ivey says if Alabama’s count falls shy of the 72 percent participation rate recorded in the 2010 Census, the state would likely experience reduced representation in Congress, the loss of millions of dollars in Census-derived community funding, and reduced economic development opportunities.
Additionally, the Governor stressed that participation in the 2020 Census will not impact whether you receive a stimulus check, as the Census Bureau is bound by Title 13 of the U.S. Code to keep your information confidential.
Alabamians can participate in the 10-question Census online at www.my2020Census.gov, by phone at 1-844-330-2020 or by paper form — all without coming into contact with a Census taker. All participants’ information is protected by strict federal law.
Additional information on Census 2020, Alabama-specific statistics, local community resources and Alabama Counts! campaign assets can be found at census.Alabama.Gov.
