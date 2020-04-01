Hyundai sees total sales drop by double-digits

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hyundai Motor America released its quarterly sales figures Wednesday, and the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are clear.
“It goes without saying that the entire world is facing a tremendous challenge that is having a significant impact on business and our normal way of life,” said Randy Parker, vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America.
The company, which halted production at its Montgomery plant on March 18, reported a total sales decline of 43 percent for March compared to the same period in 2019.
That’s a drop from 61,177 vehicles in March 2019 to just 35,118 during the same month in 2020.
Fleets sales, which make up about 18 percent of the company’s sales volume, tumbled by 54 percent in March, the company’s numbers showed.
March also sat in stark contract to brisk sales for January and February when the company’s sales grew by a combined 11 percent. For the quarter, however, sales fell by 11 percent compared to the first quarter of 2019.
Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama halted production at the South Korean company’s only North American plant after a team member tested positive for the COVID-19 illness in mid-March. The halt has since been extended through at least April 10, which production slated to restart on April 13.
The halt has idled nearly 3,000 HMMA employees, not including its suppliers, and will reduce production by at least 10,000 vehicles during that time frame.
