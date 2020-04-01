Lake Martin area to see no trespassing signs amid pandemic

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Those looking to escape the boredom of being stuck at home during a pandemic are about to discover something new if they head to the Lake Martin area: no trespassing signs.
Wednesday, the owners of Russell Lands on Lake Martin confirmed they’ll begin adding signs to islands and lakefront property with beaches to close access to those areas.
“This is not a step we take lightly,” said Tom Lamberth, President and CEO of Russell Lands. “We have traditionally allowed day use of these properties while people enjoy the lake. We believe it makes sense to promote social distancing as a way to lessen the effects of COVID-19 on our community.”
The properties will remain closed, and the signs serving as no trespassing notices, until a state health order that went into effect on March 27 is lifted and the COVID-19 respiratory illness is no longer a threat.
Additionally, other measures are being implemented as a way of decreasing the possible spread of the virus.
Those include:
- Limiting access to businesses, based on their square footage, to allow for social distancing of six feet.
- Indicating six-foot spacing at cash registers to encourage proper social distancing
- Indicating six-foot spacing outside businesses for those waiting to enter
- Encouraging customers to remain in boats while refueling at marinas.
Lamberth said other measures were already in place at Russell Lands businesses, including cleaning and disinfecting shopping carts and surfaces at regular intervals; encouraging the use of protective gloves; closure of all on-premises dining and limiting food service to curbside take out; working from home wherever practical; and closure of all pools and fitness centers.
