Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Some Georgia mayors are pressing Gov. Brian Kemp to impose greater restrictions to fight the coronavirus as confirmed infections have exceeded 4,100 statewide. The Georgia Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that at least 125 people have died. Kemp has banned public gatherings, closed bars and nightclubs and ordered people in fragile health to stay home. But he's resisted calls to require all Georgians to isolate themselves at home. Cities including Atlanta, Athens and Savannah have taken such steps. On Tuesday, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said there needs to be consistency across Georgia for such shelter in place orders to work. The Georgia Municipal Association Executive Director Larry Hanson said Tuesday a growing number of mayors want Kemp to take further action.