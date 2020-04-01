PCA adopts new senior tradition due to pandemic

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville Christian Academy started a new senior tradition for 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seniors picked up their caps and gowns in a makeshift drive-thru, all while having faculty members cheer them on.
“With anything we’ve had to do here as far as planning new things, doing things differently, the response from students and parents has been incredible," explained Katie Furr, the upper school principal. "They have been so supportive, and we really could not do this without them. And so we’re very thankful.”
The graduation for PCA’s 52 seniors is set for May 17, but school officials say it could be pushed back to June.
