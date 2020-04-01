Prattville police searching for convenience store burglary suspect

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is currently investigating a burglary and theft that happened Monday just before midnight.
According to police, the incident happened at a convenience store withing the 700 block of South Memorial Drive around 11:58 p.m. Police say a suspect burglarized and stole several packs of cigarettes.
The suspect was seen driving a small, white two-door vehicle.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867). You may also call 1-833-AL1-STOP (7867).
Your tip may lead to a cash reward up to $5,000.
