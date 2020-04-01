VIDEO: Longtime Alabama state trooper signs off for the last time

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sgt. Steve Jarrett has worked as an Alabama state trooper for about 24 years.
Tuesday he signed off with dispatch for the last time.
You probably recognize Jarrett from his many appearances on WSFA 12 News over the years.
He served as the primary media contact for state troopers and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency in central Alabama from 2009 to 2017. He also served as the Montgomery Trooper Post commander.
Congratulations on your retirement, Sgt. Jarrett!
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.