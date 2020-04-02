ADOC: Staton Correctional staff member has coronavirus

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A staff member at Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore County has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Alabama Department of Corrections said.
The staff member is now self-quarantining for 14 days. According to the ADOC, this is the second staff member to test positive for the coronavirus. The first was from St. Clair Correctional Facility.
The department of corrections outlined additional preventative measures now in place and further measures in the process of being implemented.
ADOC says inmates at Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women and Holman Correctional Facility have begun to make face masks for correctional staff and inmates. The department of corrections estimates that inmates working at these plants will be able to make between 2,000 and 2,500 masks per day.
The ADOC continues to source N95 masks, face shields, gloves, gowns, and other necessary PPE from public and private entities for healthcare staff who interact directly with inmates in our infirmaries.
The ADOC says there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among its inmate population.
