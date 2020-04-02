Alabama is getting more than $4,000,000 to help public safety agencies respond to coronavirus crisis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town announced the Department of Justice is making $850 million available to help public safety agencies respond to the challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19.
The Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program gives Alabama more than $4,000,000.
“Law enforcement and our first responders are – and always have been - the very best among us. They continue to solidify that fact during this pandemic,” Town said. “It is important that our state and local partners have the resources they need to ensure public safety during this time. These additional substantial resources will allow that to continue.
Funds may be used to hire personnel, pay overtime costs, cover protective equipment and supplies, address correctional inmates’ medical needs and defray expenses related to the distribution of resources to hard-hit areas, among other activities.
“This is an unprecedented moment in our nation’s history and an especially dangerous one for our front-line law enforcement officers, corrections officials, and public safety professionals,” said Office of Justice Programs Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan. “We are grateful to the Congress for making these resources available and for the show of support this program represents.”
