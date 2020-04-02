Andalusia man wanted by Opp police

OPP, Ala. (WSFA) - The Opp Police Department needs help locating a suspect.
Shawn Wesley Sanders, 33, of Andalusia is wanted by the Opp Police Department regarding first-degree theft of property and third-degree burglary warrants.
Sunday morning between 2 a.m. and 2:10 a.m., police say a local business in the 300 block of Highway 52 was broken into. Over $5,500 was stolen, police says.
That same day investigators say Sanders’ broken down vehicle on the side of the roadway had the right amount of money stolen from the local business.
Anyone with information regarding Sanders’ location or whereabouts is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867). You may also call 1-833-AL1-STOP (7867).
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.