Arrest made after March 19 shooting turns fatal

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made in a March homicide case, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Darnell Morris, 20, is charged with murder for the death of Xavier White, 27, who was shot on March 19 and succumbed to his injuries 10 days later.
Morris was arrested Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
The investigation started around 1:30 p.m. that Thursday when MPD and Fire Medics were called to the 2200 block of of East South Boulevard in regards to someone having been shot.
White was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to Baptist South where he died on March 29.
While White was found on the East South Boulevard, an initial investigation indicates he was shot in the 2200 block of Woodley Square, about a half mile away.
Further investigation found the suspect and victim had been in a verbal altercation that escalated to violence, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Montgomery County Jail lists Morris’ bond at $150,000 for the homicide and $1.5 million for drug trafficking. No details were immediately available on the drug charge.
