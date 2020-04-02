Confirmed coronavirus cases rise above 1,100 in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama now has over 1,100 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s data map.
According to the data, nearly 7,800 people have been tested. There are 32 reported deaths and 17 confirmed deaths from COVID-19.
Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 deaths by county according to ADPH:
- Chambers- 4
- Jackson- 1
- Jefferson- 1
- Lauderdale- 1
- Lee- 2
- Madison- 1
- Mobile- 2
- Montgomery- 1
- Shelby- 2
- Tallapoosa- 1
- Washington- 1
According to ADPH, reported deaths represent the number of individuals who have a positive lab result and are now deceased. To count a person who died from COVID-19 disease, the medical record of the deceased person has to be reviewed by a physician and the Infectious Disease and Outbreak staff. Once a review is complete, if the death is attributed to COVID-19, the individual will be added to the official death count. The reported deaths total is a cumulative number and does not decrease once a death has been confirmed to be from COVID-19.
On Wednesday, Gov. Kay Ivey said she was not ready to issue a statewide shelter-in-place order. Ivey’s office said she “has not ruled anything out, but she hopes that we do not need to take this approach.” It’s an approach more than 30 other states have taken.
Also, on Wednesday, Montgomery Dr. David Thrasher spoke out at the city news conference saying the next 30 days will be really bad for Montgomery, predicting there will be an “explosion” of cases and that more efforts need to be made to flatten the curve.
Thrasher pointed to the seriousness of the illness, telling residents there are young people, old people, and even a pregnant woman all on ventilators in Montgomery.
RESOURCES FOR ASSISTANCE:
If you are looking for food, work, or other assistance during the pandemic, check out the resources available HERE.
State officials opened a toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.