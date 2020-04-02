Employee at federal prison in Talladega tests positive for coronavirus

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Federal Bureau of Prisons has been issuing updates on the spread of COVID-19 virus and positive coronavirus cases.
A staff member from the Federal Correctional Institution in Talladega has tested positive for the virus.
The Bureau of Prisons (BOP) says it is carefully monitoring the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Cases are updated here.
Here are the operations changes (listed on their website) the federal system is making.
SOCIAL VISITS: Social visits are suspended. Inmate telephone system minutes will be increased to 500 minutes per calendar month Bureau-wide.
INMATE MOVEMENT (Updated): As we previously described generally, inmate internal movement is suspended with limited exceptions. This suspension, however, does not mean the BOP has ceased all inmate movements because the federal judicial system as well as state courts continue to process criminal cases.
These movement exceptions may include, but are not limited to, transfers related to forensic studies, writs, Interstate Agreements on Detainers (IAD), medical or mental health reasons (including local medical trips), and RRC placements. To be clear, the BOP may need to move inmates to better manage the detention bedspace as well as assure that administrative facilities do not become overcrowded beyond available resources.
All inmates are being authorized for movements from all facilities under the following conditions:
Inmates must have been in BOP custody for greater than 14 days;
Perform an exit screening for COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath and temperature).
If the inmate has no symptoms and a temperature less than 100.4 degrees F, the inmate will be transferred;
If the inmate has COVID-19 symptoms, or temperature greater than 100.4 degrees F, they will not be transferred and will instead be immediately placed in isolation.
Regional Directors will notify the BOP Emergency Operations Center prior to movement in order to track and monitor movement.
The BOP emphasizes that all inmates regardless of where they are being housed are screened for COVID-19 prior to movement. Both the BOP and USMS are using screening protocols for both inmates and staff.
LEGAL VISITS: Legal visits will be suspended for 30 days, at which time the suspension will be re-evaluated. Case-by-case approval at the local level and confidential legal calls will be allowed in order to ensure access to counsel. If approved for an in-person visit, the attorney will need to undergo screening using the same procedures as staff.
