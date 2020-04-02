Gorgeous weather going absolutely nowhere!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you enjoyed Wednesday's weather you're probably going to be a fan of the next few days as well. That's because we will maintain the sunshine, low humidity and quiet conditions thru the weekend.
Yes, temperatures do get warmer as the weekend arrives, but it won't be oppressively hot or humid by any means. There will also be more clouds around by the weekend, but we still expect at least some sun each day.
Temps will rise from the mid-70s Thursday to the upper 70s and lower 80s Friday thru Monday. During that stretch, the best chance of rain is a 20% chance of a few showers Saturday night.
It’s not until next Tuesday thru Thursday that the pattern breaks down, and showers and storms return to the forecast. It’ll also be significantly more humid by early next week as the flow sends Gulf of Mexico air our way.
