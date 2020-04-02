Inmate sought after leaving work release site in Andalusia

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say walked off a work-release site in Andalusia.
According to the sheriff’s office, Michael Tyson Lee was waiting to be transferred to the department of corrections for probation revocation when he left the worksite. This incident happened Wednesday between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Lee is described as being 5’9”, weighing 127 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
“This inmate did not break out of jail but broke the trust of work release,” Sheriff Turman said. “We are looking wherever the leads take us and we will not rest until this man is back in custody. I am asking the community for any help they may have.”
If you have seen Lee or know of his whereabouts, please contact the Covington County Sheriff’s Office at 334-427-4911 or 334-427-2640.
