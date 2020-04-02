Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Georgia governor to issue statewide shelter-in-place order
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he will issue a statewide shelter-in-place order to deter spread of the coronavirus and he'll also shut public schools down for the rest of the year. Kemp had previously resisted calls for a statewide order for all Georgians to shelter at home, saying those decisions are best left to local governments. The result has been a patchwork of ordinances among local communities. Kemp said at a news conference Wednesday that the shelter-in-place order takes effect Friday and continues through April 13. The announcement came as the number of infections in Georgia continued to climb.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA ELECTIONS
Kemp says he can't delay vote; Raffensperger hints he might
ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp says he doesn't believe he can order a delay in Georgia's May 19 party primary elections under the current state of emergency. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger at first reiterated his position Wednesday that he can't further delay the presidential primary, originally set for March 24. But then he appeared to soften that position in a statement hours later. There's mounting pressure from other elected officials to put off the voting, in which Georgians are supposed to vote for nominees for president, U.S. senator, U.S. House, the state House and Senate and other offices.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONGRESS-STOCKS
Georgia Sen. Loeffler gets renewed scrutiny over stock moves
WASHINGTON (AP) — The husband of Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler recently acquired as much as $415,000 in stock in DuPont de Nemours, a chemical company that manufactures protective equipment in high demand due to the coronavirus pandemic. The transaction, detailed in a mandatory disclosure the Republican filed Tuesday, comes as senators in both parties have faced questions about the stock sales they made in the weeks before the coronavirus upended the U.S. economy. Loeffler came under fire last month after she dumped substantial portions of their financial portfolio. The transactions came after a series of private congressional briefings on the then-burgeoning pandemic.
TRIPLE SLAYING-CHILD TAKEN
Triple-slaying suspect surrenders after standoff; child safe
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say Florida state troopers have arrested a Georgia man accused of fatally shooting three people in his child's mother's family, and kidnapping his 2-year-old son. Caesar Crockett Jr. safely handed his child over to authorities after a crash near Tampa. Authorities say Crockett then stayed in his vehicle for several hours in a standoff with law enforcement before he eventually surrendered. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the 29-year-old suspect is wanted on three counts of murder and one count of kidnapping. Police say Crockett got into a fight with his child's mother Tuesday night in Macon, Georgia, and then fatally shot the woman's mother, stepfather and sister.
BODIES FOUND
Coroner: Victims found dead in Georgia apartment were kids
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia said five victims who were found dead inside a Georgia apartment were all children, ranging in age from 3 to 12. On Wednesday, Bartow County Coroner Joel Guyton identified the victims as 12-year-old Wendi Morales-Garcia; 11-year-old Yakelin Morales-Garcia,; 8-year-old Gudalupe Morales-Garcia; 4-year-old Johnathan Garcia-Garcia and 3-year-old Nattaly Garcia-Garcia. County Sheriff Clark Millsap said authorities were called to the apartment in the Stone Haven Falls complex on Sunday. Guyton said the children's mother found them in the home and called authorities. Guyton said investigators believe the deaths were accidental. Autopsies results are being handled by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
WANTED MAN-TERRORISTIC THREATS
Police: Man wanted in Georgia arrested in Tennessee hotel
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee said a man wanted in Georgia on felony terroristic threat charges was arrested after barricading himself inside a hotel room. East Ridge police were called to a Super 8 Hotel in response to man refusing to leave his room after check-out. Police said 64-year-old Jim Sanford Hunter told authorities he was armed and would hurt the officers if they came through the door. Police checked Hunter's record and realized he had felony warrants out for his arrest on terroristic threat charges in Gordon County, Georgia. After three hours of negotiations, Hunter left the room and was arrested. Police found weapons in the hotel room. It's unclear whether Hunter had an attorney.
GEORGIA MAYOR DIES
Southeast Georgia mayor dies after 26 years in office
VIDALIA, Ga. (AP) — The longtime mayor of a southeast Georgia city has died. The city of Vidalia said in a news release that Mayor Ronnie A. Dixon died Wednesday at age 77. No cause of death was given. Dixon had been a fixture in local government for more than four decades in the rural city known as the “Sweet Onion Capital of the World.” He became a member of the city council in 1978 and served for 16 years. Then Dixon was elected mayor and began his first term in 1994. He remained in office at the time of his death.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA ELECTIONS
Georgia GOP congressional delegation seeks election delay
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's two U.S. senators and their nine fellow Republican U.S. House members are joining those who want a delay in the state's May 19 primary election. The 11 officials wrote Tuesday to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger urging him to put off the elections. Raffensperger has argued that he doesn't have legal authority to further delay Georgia's presidential primary and other elections originally set for March 24. Georgians are also scheduled to vote May 19 for a Democratic challenger to U.S. Sen David Perdue, plus U.S. House members, state lawmakers, judges and district attorneys. State House Speaker David Ralston appealed last week for a delay.